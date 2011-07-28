A Pale Horse Named Death Unveil iPhone, iPad App

Before heading to Europe for their summer tour, A Pale Horse Named Death have unveiled an app for the iPod and iPhone.

The app features music from the band's new album, And Hell Will Follow Me, an updated concert schedule, Sal's blog, live video, contest for exclusive APHND merchandise and much more.

You can download the app at this location.

A Pale Horse Named Death will be playing a run of shows in Europe this August with Seventh Void.

A Pale Horse Named Death and Seventh Void Tour Dates: