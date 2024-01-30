NAMM 2024: “It’ll raise the tonal game of guitarists the world over”: Palmer’s Supreme Soaker is an all-in-one loadbox, speaker simulator and connection hub that could solve all sorts of problems

NAMM 2024: This has been the year in which we’ve seen amps and pedals equipped with AI-controlled EQ, but not every guitarist wants a robot in their signal chain. As such, German firm Palmer’s new Supreme Soaker is a load-box and cabinet simulator that’s aimed at those who prize all-things analog.

While digital cab sims on analog amps/pedals are becoming increasingly common (for instance, the Friedman IR-X or Two Notes collabs), the Supreme Soaker takes a simpler route, yet offers a lot of flexibility in the process.

Described as an “analog dynamic tube amp hub for the modern-day guitar player” the Super Soaker blends an attenuator and load box (able to tame any tube amp of up to 150-watts), alongside a wealth of connectivity, including an analog speaker simulator.

The speaker simulator offers a choice of five different presets, enabling you to dial in your amp at sweat-inducing levels, without a speaker connected and without shattering your ear drums.

Meanwhile, even if you do connect a speaker, the Speaker tone knob allows you to adjust its sound from the Supreme Soaker.

Then there’s a host of other handy options, including microphone input for blending mic and direct amp tones, a headphone output and an aux-in, giving you the ability to incorporate backing tracks or clicks.

Finally there’s a stereo effects loop, a pair of balanced XLR outputs and even a reamp out – should you have the luxury of sending your tone through multiple heads in a studio setting.

“Despite all these features,” notes Palmer, “the Supreme Soaker remains resolutely and proudly analog – with no App, screens or menu diving required to access all of its features. Simply and easy to dial in, it is destined to become a favourite among guitar players who prize their tone above all else.”

“Over the decades, we’ve consistently led the way when it comes to analog speaker and cabinet simulators, DI boxes, attenuators, load boxes, and more,” adds Robin Henlich, Palmer’s Director of Product Management.

“Now, we’ve updated and redesigned all of our best products and put them into this one box – and I am convinced it’ll raise the tonal game of guitarists the world over. We can’t wait for you all to play it!”

We can see this becoming one of those super-useful problem-solving boxes for those in the know. The attenuation/loadbox side is super useful obviously, but so is the ability to add an effects loop to an old tube amp, or use it for headphone practice.

Meanwhile, the reamping output could make it a shoo-in for session and studio players.

There’s no word on price yet, but we do know the Supreme Soaker will be available from Spring, so keep an eye on Palmer’s site for more information.

