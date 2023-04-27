Revv relaunches its Dynamis Series with US-voiced, Two Notes Torpedo-equipped D25 combo

Revv has relaunched its vintage-voiced Dynamis Series of guitar amps by unveiling the D25 – a feature-packed combo that aims to create “the most complete single channel clean amplifier experience available”.

Vintage tones and old-school American-style sounds are the goal for the D25, which also recruits some notable modern-day appointments in an effort to make good on its word as a truly holistic guitar amp.

Notably, the D25 builds on the precedent set by its D20 predecessor, boasting a Celestion Vintage 30 speaker for “record ready tones” and embedded Two Notes Torpedo technology that offers virtual cabinet emulations.

At its core, though, the D25 comes equipped with two 12AX7 and two 6V6 tubes, which are at the heart of its American-style tone. Its internal, all-tube build is said to be capable of dynamic, touch-sensitive sounds, which range from “pristine chimey cleans to fat old school crunch tones”.

Further sounds can be accessed via a switchable Gain Boost option that revoices the D25 for a more aggressive tone, while a 25W/5W button lets users alter the amp’s operation.

Standard parameters for Gain, Treble, Middle, Bass and Volume can be found on the amp's control panel, which also has room for a one-size-fits-all Reverb knob.

Taken as a standalone combo and the D25 has all the makings of a top-notch tube amp, but things are taken even further thanks to the Two Notes Torpedo technology, which answers to a six-way rotary switch, Output knob and Pre/Post button.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Revv) (Image credit: Revv) (Image credit: Revv)

That rotary switch navigates the six virtual cabs that can be used – presets can be edited via USB or Bluetooth – while Pre/Post determines whether the D25’s power amp section is removed from the signal chain during reactive load direct output operation.

In practice, that means a suite of virtual valves and power amp emulations can be thrown into the mix by way of the Two Notes Torpedo remote to completely alter the D25’s sonic characteristics.

As for the cabs, six custom Shawn Tubbs Revv DynIRs are loaded as default into the D25, though the combo arrives with access to 10 Two Note DynIRs. More can be introduced into the mix if desired.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen an amp specialist team up with Two Notes in recent weeks, with Ashdown doing just that for the MF 484 2.N amp head – something we got pretty excited about once the dust settled on this year’s NAMM show.

With that in mind, Revv’s recruitment of a Celestion speaker makes the D25 just as intriguing, and – when taken in consideration with the similarly spec’d D20 amp head – seemingly points to an ongoing trend currently unfolding in the amp world.

In any case, the D25 looks to be the epitome of a modern day tube amp, flashing other noteworthy appointments such as an FX loop and MIDI compatibility.

Head over to Revv (opens in new tab) for more information on the D25, which is available now for $1,899.