Pantera: Deluxe Edition of 'Vulgar Display of Power' Set for May Release

Vulgar Display of Power turned 20 over the weekend, and to commemorate two decades since the album's release, Pantera are set to issue a deluxe edition of Vulgar on May 15 via Rhino.

The deluxe edition will feature the entire album remastered, along with the previously unreleased cut "Piss," on one disc, with live footage from Italy in 1992 and three music videos from the album making up the second.

While it has appeared online, this is the first time "Piss" will be issued on CD. The track was long thought to be lost until drummer Vinnie Paul found the recording while searching through the band's vault.