“No material performs as well as real, natural diamond”: These picks are encrusted with literal diamonds to provide ultimate grip – and they’ll make you a better player, apparently

Patoma Music has developed a range of diamond-encrusted guitar picks that apparently will “elevate guitarists playing at any level” thanks to their unique performance.

While we’ve seen diamond-lavished guitars before, Patoma is taking things to a whole new level: there's almost one carat of diamonds in every Diamond Grip pick, which will be made in the USA from Delrin plastic.

However, this isn’t just superfluous extravagance. According to its maker, the innovative little accessory comes with a raft of benefits to guitar players.

As the name suggests, real diamonds are used for the pick's grip (hence its $17 per pick price tag), with Patoma saying the glitzy stone offers unmatched grip.

After much experimentation with different non-slip grip materials, the company says none “performs as well as real, natural diamond”.

Diamond is an extremely abrasive material and when used in this context, players can dig their picks into their guitar strings without the fear of it slipping out their grasp and onto stage floors, never to be seen again. Because, ya know... diamonds are forever.

There's also a belief the pick may benefit those with nerve damage or arthritis, as less pressure is needed to secure the pick in your hand.

The Diamond Grip Pick comes in a range of thicknesses, from .60mm to 2.0mm, and two shapes – Original and a pointer version, The Sharp. Each thickness sports a different color, with color options including purple, green, and vintage white.

(Image credit: Patoma Music)

Sadly, there’s no mention of what players should do with the picks once they’re worn down past the point of playability. Perhaps they would make lovely necklaces or earrings? It’s good to be resourceful.

It's perhaps the wildest attempt to reinvent the pick since Fender delivered offset guitar picks last year. Fender says its wonky invention results in “the most versatile pick ever”, but now bedazzled picks are a thing, they pale in comparison.

The Diamond Grip Picks cost $17 each, with $45 three-packs also available.

Head to Patoma Music for more information.