“No material performs as well as real, natural diamond”: These picks are encrusted with literal diamonds to provide ultimate grip – and they’ll make you a better player, apparently

The diamonds’ abrasive texture is the perfect non-slip grip material for guitar picks, according to Patoma Music

Patoma Music has developed a range of diamond-encrusted guitar picks that apparently will “elevate guitarists playing at any level” thanks to their unique performance.

While we’ve seen diamond-lavished guitars before, Patoma is taking things to a whole new level: there's almost one carat of diamonds in every Diamond Grip pick, which will be made in the USA from Delrin plastic. 

