“The game-changing pick you never knew you needed”: Offset fever reaches guitar picks as Fender launches Offset Picks

Earlier this year, Fender director of product Allen Abbassi told us, “We’ve seen a pretty steady increase in popularity of the offsets, and it doesn’t seem to be waning”. Of course, he was referring to the company’s increasingly hip electric guitars – the Jazzmaster, Jaguar and Mustang – but it seems the guitar firm is keen to capture some of that success in its other product lines with the launch of Offset Picks.

Made from a “durable polycarbonate material”, the new guitar picks have been bigged up to the max in their production description, with Fender enthusiastically dubbing the design “the game-changing pick you never knew you needed” and “the most versatile pick EVER!”

Aesthetically, the wonky look certainly delivers, especially in those multi-colored finishes. But the shape promises to be more than a mere gimmick to ensnare Jazzmaster diehards.

Fender reckons the offset design results in a better grip, ensuring a “precise, bright attack”. More important than the shape, however, is the pick’s contoured thumb imprint and debossed Fender logo, which is more likely to prevent pick slippage, if you ask us.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

The jury’s out over whether that shape will make any difference to the way you play, and indeed, if it can live up to the marketing hyperbole. But the offset addicts among us are finding ourselves strangely drawn towards the pick’s off-kilter look.

At launch, only 0.83mm gauges will be available, but presumably more will be added should the line catch fire like the rest of Fender’s offset offerings.

Offset Picks are available in multi-color and black finishes for $8.99 per pack of six. Check out Fender.com for more info.