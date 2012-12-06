Paul Gilbert Announces Second Annual Great Guitar Escape, July 8 to 12, 2013

The second annual Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape — featuring Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) — will take place July 8 to 12, 2013, at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.

Guitar players of all ages, levels and styles are invited to join Gilbert and other guest guitar instructors for this unique music camp. After a full day of activities, evenings will culminate with intimate, once-in-a-lifetime jam sessions.

“The Great Guitar Escape is built around world-class seminars, concerts and jam sessions," Gilbert says. "It’s a chance to learn and be inspired by some truly amazing musicians. And it’s just a great way for everyone to hang out together in a beautiful place. The Full Moon Resort makes a perfect location to soak up some serious guitar music.”

Gilbert has held a top spot in the world of rock guitar technique for decades. He also has the rare ability to break down his techniques and ideas to be understood by guitarists at any level. Gilbert records and tours extensively as a solo artist and clinician, as well as teaching at his Artistworks Online Rock Guitar School.

Featured guest guitar instructors at Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape include: Ibanez guitar signature artist Andy Timmons (Danger Danger, Simon Phillips, Paul Stanley of Kiss, Olivia Newton-John, Paula Abdul), internationally renowned jazz guitarist/composer Mimi Fox (Stevie Wonder, Charlie Byrd, Diana Krall, Branford Marsalis, Joey DeFrancesco), associate professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston Scotty Johnson (Paul Gilbert, Robben Ford’s Fords and Friends, The Ford Blues Band, The Blindside Blues Band), acclaimed rock/blues/slide guitarist Tony Spinner and Adam Fulara who specializes in two-handed contrapuntal tapping.

“Every teacher at the camp has something unique to offer," Gilbert adds. "I’ve had great, face-melting jams with Andy, Scotty and Tony in the past and they are three of my favorite guitarists. I’ve also been interested in Mimi and Adam for quite a while now, and I’m very excited to watch them play in person. Their abilities are off the map!”

Great Guitar Escape students will arrive at Full Moon Resort July 8 for an orientation, meet-and-greet with the teachers, and concert with Gilbert's band. July 9, 10 and 11 will be filled with seminars and concerts with Gilbert and the other instructors, with informal jam sessions each night. Guests will enjoy breakfast together on July 12 before departing.

Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape packages are on sale now at greatguitarescape.com and start at just $1,200, including lodging, access to all workshops, seminars, gourmet meals, performances and camp activities.

Full Moon Resort features an eclectic array of comfortable, rustic country-inn accommodations as well as luxury and primitive camping. The grounds offer one hundred acres of meadows, forests and streams providing a natural backdrop for an unforgettable, enriching experience.

Guests can enjoy the spring-fed swimming pool, on-site access to the Esopus Creek, and explore the splendors of the Catskills on the nearby network of hiking trails. For those who prefer in-room Wi-Fi, air conditioning, television, and daily housekeeping service, Slide Mountain Forest House and The Alpine Inn — about a mile and a half from Full Moon Resort — are available as an all-inclusive camp package.

For more about Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape, visit greatguitarescape.com. For more about Gilbert, head to his official website. For more about Full Moon Resort, head to fullmoonresort.com.

Photo: Michael Bloom