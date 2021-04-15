Paul Gilbert unleashes blistering new single, A Thunderous Ovation Shook the Columns

Paul Gilbert has released the second single from his highly anticipated upcoming album Werewolves of Portland, A Thunderous Ovation Shook the Columns.

The aptly named track features a thunderous opening act, which sees the electric guitar god race through hypnotic, rapid-fire licks and pentatonic-based riffs, before a swampy turnaround section serves up some sweet melodic exploration.

Of the new track, Gilbert said, “I wrote not one, but TWO songs about the Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovitch. One is A Thunderous Ovation Shook the Columns, which is a line that I saw when I was reading about the audience’s reaction to the debut performance of Shostakovitch's 5th Symphony.”

Gilbert also confirmed that, as well as taking on guitar-playing and song-writing duties, he also played every other instrument that can be heard on the album, including those expertly executed drum fills and basslines.

“It took six months to think of it, but it finally occurred to me that I could play all the instruments myself,” recalled Gilbert. “I’ve always loved playing drums, and I can play bass and keyboards well enough to get the job done.”

Not only will the new album feature some out-of-this-world guitar work, it will also boast a bounty of guitars from Gilbert's collection. As well as his new signature Ibanez FRM300-PR, the album will feature an array of vintage models in action.

"I bought some models from the '70s, '80s and '90s, like the Ibanez Artist, Roadstar II and Ghostrider," revealed Gilbert. "I also bought and modified a '60s Epiphone Olympic."

The Ibanez-wielding wizard’s latest offering comes after the release of Argument About Pie, an equally jaw-dropping track filled to the brim with blink-and-you’ll-miss ’em lead licks and exquisite slide lines.

Werewolves of Portland, which will be released June 14 via The Players Club, is available to preorder now.