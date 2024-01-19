NAMM 2024: “The distinctive sonic punch of the larger, iconic amplifiers in a compact footprint”: Peavey introduces compact 20-watt version of its Classic tube amp combo without sacrificing tone

Peavey is proving that good things come in small packages with its new Classic 20-watt 112 combo amp. Set to be on show at NAMM 2024, the amp provides the “distinctive sonic punch of the larger, iconic amplifiers” but with reduced size and weight. It aims to emphasize practicality without hurting your tone.

The combo has an all-tube pre- and power amp with a tiny footprint, measuring 7.25” x 14” x 7.75” and weighing just 15.7kg. Peavey’s Classic 30 has been a backline staple for many bands over the years, so condensing its magic into a smaller, more roadie-friendly package – as well as being a space saver when it comes to van Tetris – packs a fair appeal.

Its two channels mirror the same voicing and gain structure of bigger Peavey Classics but also packs an additional boost feature. It’s armed with two EL84 power tubes and three 12AX7/ECC83 preamp tubes for rich and warm tones. That should make it viable for everything from twanging country to crunching metal.

There are two switchable channels, which share an EQ, effects loop and reverb. These can be activated via the amp or its companion footswitch.

If its in-built 12” speaker – a two-inch upgrade from its ’90s predecessor – you need not fear. The amp’s rear panel features a microphone-simulated direct interface with XLR output and USB out for FOH monitoring.

A three-position power authenticator is also present. That allows you to switch between 20, five and single-wattage operation for when your neighbours don’t need both barrels or when your audience does. In addition, there’s a nifty speaker defeat switch, too.

The Classic combo’s not-so-sexy but necessary front panel features include a 1/4” input, volume knob, channel switch offering lead and rhythm, a pre-gain control for the lead channel and a post-gain to balance the sound between the channels. There are also bass, middle and treble controls, plus a reverb knob, so you can alter the level of ambience the effect delivers.

Elsewhere, there’s a pilot light to let you know when the amp is on or not, and a standby mode to protect those sensitive little tubes. These coincide with output tube status indication lights, which are LEDs that illuminate red or green, depending on the status of the output tube they are monitoring.

Peavey is quick to point out that this amp offers “genuine tube power and tone” with “no emulations or simulation” just in a smaller, easier-to-carry package. It sneaks in under the four-digit price point at $999.99.

