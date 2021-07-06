Peavey goes acoustic with relaunch of low-cost Delta Woods range

Peavey has thrown its hat back into the acoustic guitars for beginners ring with the relaunch of its Delta Woods line.

Comprised of two acoustic guitars – the DW-1 and DW-2 – and one acoustic-electric model, the DW-2 CE, the Delta Woods line models each feature a spruce top, mahogany back and sides, hand-carved bracing and a bound rosewood fingerboard with pearloid inlays.

Unlike the DW-1, the DW-2 and DW-2 CE's top is a sturdier solid spruce, while the cutaway DW-2 CE boasts a pickup and preamp system with a 3-band EQ and Presence control. A chromatic tuner also comes aboard for good measure.

Peavey DW-2 (Image credit: Peavey Electronics)

Other series-wide appointments include sealed tuning machines, pre-installed strap buttons, a satin finish, a compensated saddle and a wood truss rod cover for the dual-action truss rod.

The Peavey DW-1 (which, unlike the other two, comes with a gigbag) retails for $169, the DW-2 comes in at $199, while the DW-2CE rings up at $249.

Stop by Peavey for more info on the acoustics.