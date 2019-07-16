Periphery and Reverb.com Launch New Online Destination to Sell Signature Gear

Periphery and Reverb.com have announced a partnership to launch the Periphery Signature Reverb Shop. The new online store allows fans of the progressive metal act to browse and purchase all of the band’s signature music gear, software and more in one destination.

The shop features items that span the band members’ nearly three dozen pieces of signature gear, from electric guitars like the Paul Reed Smith SE Mark Holcomb Signature, Jake Bowen's Ibanez JBM100, JBM27 and JBM10FX and Misha Mansoor’s line of Jackson Juggernauts, to pickups like Holcomb’s Seymour Duncan Alpha/Omega humbuckers and Bowen’s DiMarzio DP259BK Titan, amps like Mansoor’s Peavey Invective 120 and pedals including Holcomb’s Seymour Duncan Dark Sun.

There’s also snare drums, drum sticks and cymbals, as well as music software and sample packs.

Said Periphery drummer Matt Halpern, “We’ve each put a lot of time, effort, and heart into developing our own signature instruments alongside our sponsors. With each piece of gear, we’ve created not only an instrument that suits our needs and tastes, but also an incredibly high-quality tool for any musician. Our fans always ask us where they can get our gear, and now we can direct them to our own Reverb Shop.”

You can check out the Periphery Signature Reverb Shop here.