Periphery Announce Two 'Juggernaut' Studio Albums and North American Tour

Periphery have announced the release date of their dual albums, Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega, as January 27 via Sumerian Records.

“Juggernaut is a story that is told through our music, and we want our audience to fully digest the whole experience," said drummer Matt Halpern.

"Because Juggernaut is very detailed and dense in terms of character development, peaks and valleys, climaxes and resolutions, we've divided the story and music in two, in the form of two separate albums.

"Juggernaut: Alpha, the first part of the story, focuses on the back story and character development, while part two/album two, Juggernaut: Omega, focuses on some pretty serious and gut-wrenching events, taking you for a thrill ride along the main character's complex journey.

"Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively, allowing the listener to recognize and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes, foreshadowing and connected ideas.”

The band also will hit the road early next year with Nothing More, Wovenwar and Thank You Scientist.

“We are ecstatic to be out of the studio and touring on Juggernaut,” said vocalist Spencer Sotelo. “The band is planning on performing a good amount of tracks from that record on this tour and we are beyond excited to share this experience with all of our fans. It’s going to be a killer tour and we feel very strongly about the diverse line-up of bands that we were able to bring together for this.”

