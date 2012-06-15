Periphery Streaming New Song, "Scarlet"

Yesterday, Periphery debuted another new track off their upcoming album, Periphery II, on SiriusXM satellite radio. In case you missed it — or just couldn't get enough — the song has made its way online and can be heard in the YouTube clip below.

Periphery II is one of the most highly anticipated metal records of the summer, particularly after it was announced that Dream Theater's John Petrucci will be making a guest appearance on the album, along with Guthrie Govan and The Faceless' Wes Hauch.

The album was certainly a labor of love for the band. who hit the studio last fall to begin work on the album.

"After all the countless hours of work we've put in over the past seven months, we can honestly say the vision we had in mind for this record has been fulfilled — and then some," guitarist Mark Holcomb recently told us. "Every single member of this band stepped it up and, as a result, this album truly feels like a collaborative effort."

Periphery II is due out July 3 via Sumerian Records. If you haven't already heard the album's first single, "Make Total Destroy," listen here.