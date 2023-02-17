Over 150 guitars owned and played by Peter Green set to go up for auction

More than 150 electric guitars and acoustic guitars once owned and played by the late Peter Green will go up for sale later this year in what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest guitar auctions of 2023.

Hosted by Bonhams, The Peter Green Collection auction will take place online between June 16-28, with a handful of items from the extensive catalog set to be exhibited at the annual Guitar Show in Birmingham, England, next week (February 25-26).

Items included in the auction have been offered up by Green’s Estate for the first time, with a representative saying, “We hope that Peter’s guitars and other items included in the auction will be of great interest to his fans and find good homes.”

The other items that are referenced will take the form of “several important handwritten lyrics and some of his psychedelic sketches”. A highlight from the non-guitar list of items is a rare set of lyrics for Fleetwood Mac’s Man of the World, written by Green, which has an estimated value of £40,000-£60,000.

At the time of writing, only a handful of guitars from The Peter Green Collection have been revealed, with the lot featuring a 1999 Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster in Sea Foam Green – estimated to be worth up to £6,000 – and a Gretsch White Falcon 6137 from 1968, said to carry a value of up to £8,000.

1999 Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster in Sea Foam Green (Image credit: Bonhams)

Other guitars confirmed to feature in The Peter Green Collection include a National Duolian Style-O resonator from 1931, a yellow-finished G&L Strat SC3 guitar from the ‘80s and a 20th Anniversary Squier Strat that was used in the Canvey Island Sessions.

The list is capped off by a Gibson Howard Roberts Fusion III from 1995 – dubbed Green’s “comeback guitar” – which was used at the Buxton Opera House and during Green’s Splinter Group era.

“Peter Green was one of the greatest guitarists,” said Bonhams’ Director of Poplar Culture Department, Katherine Schofield. “Even when out of the limelight, the tributes paid to his playing throughout his lifetime continued to highlight his reputation and the esteem his fellow artists held him in.

“This sale is a celebration of his love for the guitar, with a number of different makes and models, for enthusiasts and career musicians. With estimates starting at the accessible price point of £150, this is a unique opportunity to own a piece of Peter Green’s legacy.”

(Image credit: Bonhams)

A statement from Peter Green’s estate added, “Peter’s contribution to the Blues and Rock music genres as a brilliant musician, guitarist, songwriter and vocalist is well established worldwide.

“Peter was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. His guitar playing was original and unique. BB King said Peter had the sweetest tone he'd ever heard: ‘He was the only one that gave me the cold sweats.’

To find out more about The Peter Green Collection, head over to Bonhams (opens in new tab).