Peterson's StroboPLUS HDC is a colorful desktop tuner, metronome and set-timer

Peterson has revealed it’s now shipping its new StroboPLUS HDC handheld guitar tuner, which offers a colorful update on the prior HD model.

The new model makes a good case for the functionality of a handheld or desktop tuner, incorporating Peterson’s highly accurate (to ±0.1 cent) stroboscopic tuner, alongside a tone generator, metronome, a stop-watch and a timer into one USB-powered rechargeable package.

The ‘C’ in the HDC stands for ‘color’ and the HD display offers an array of adjustable color settings to help it stand out on stage sides, as well as darkened studios and desktop spaces.

(Image credit: Peterson)

The StroboPLUS HDC will also come pre-loaded with more than 200 of Peterson’s Sweetened Tunings presets, for a huge range of instruments and styles.

Meanwhile, the metronome also looks to be genuinely useful, with a wide range of tempo settings, patterns and polyrhythms on offer.

It can even be connected via an optional Peterson BodyBeat Pulse Solo or BodyBeat Vibe Clip, which help you learn patterns via pulse or vibrations, which will help any player who feels the curse of the click track.

(Image credit: Peterson)

Finally, it can all be connected to a computer (Mac and Windows) via USB for configuration and (quite literal) fine tuning, using Peterson’s Connect software.

The Peterson StroboPLUS HDC ($179 / £165) is shipping now across the US and Europe. Head to Peterson Tuner's official site for more information.