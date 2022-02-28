Phil Demmel to step in for Overkill's March US tour after guitarist Dave Linsk pulls out due to “personal reasons”

Former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel will assume guitar duties for thrash metal giants Overkill on their forthcoming US tour, after electric guitar player Dave Linsk announced he's be sitting the trek out due to “personal reasons”.

The announcement comes after Demmel covered for Linsk during Overkill's first show back since the start of the pandemic, on November 13, 2021 at the Wellmont Theater in New Jersey.

“We've used Phil in the past when we've had issues,” frontman Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth recently told the Chicago Tribune. “We're prepared. We're ready. It's not about the strength of the individual but about the strength of the unit. We found that out with Phil when he stepped in.

“It's just nice to be able to do what you do whether you're the concertgoer or whether you're the concert performer. Let's get back to normal. Let's do what we do best. Let's have a little bit of fun.”

Overkill's upcoming 16-date US tour is set to kick off March 3 in Poughkeepsie, NY, and will make stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Fort Wayne and Chicago, before wrapping up in Stroudsburg, PA on March 19. The band will be supported by NYC metallers Prong.

When Demmel joined Overkill onstage in November last year, the reason for Linsk's absence was not disclosed. The show was the band's first in “609 f!!kin days”, after the concert was originally planned for March 14, 2020.

“We had a few issues getting this rescheduled show together,” said Ellsworth last year. “But to hell with the issues, we all have problems. And wouldn't you know it, our bro and yours Phil Demmel to the rescue. The show must and will go on.

Demmel added: “So excited to jam with my bros in Overkill in New Jersey. I'm neck-deep in learning the parts and expect a raging show.”

Overkill's upcoming tour isn't the first occasion Phil Demmel and Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth have worked together. The pair also play together in metal supergroup BPMD, alongside Mark Menghi and Mike Portnoy.

The band released their debut album American Made back in 2020, covering tracks by ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, James Gang, Aerosmith and Grand Funk Railroad, and others.