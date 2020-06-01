Phil X teaches Bon Jovi classics including Wanted Dead or Alive and Bad Medicine in debut episode of Gibson’s Riff Lords

Gibson TV has unveiled a new “thoroughly epic and unique” online series, Riff Lords, featuring iconic artists using a variety of Gibsons and Epiphones to demonstrate how to play their classic songs.

The new series kicks off with episodes featuring Bon Jovi and Phil X & the Drills electric guitar player Phil X and Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner.

In Phil X’s episode, he breaks down Bon Jovi classic like Wanted Dead or Alive, Bad Medicine and You Give Love A Bad Name, as well as Drills tunes like Kiss My Troublemaker and Talk You Off the Ledge, using a Custom Shop 1964 SG Standard Reissue with Maestro Vibrola and Custom Shop 60th Anniversary ‘59 Les Paul Standard.

Faulkner, meanwhile, grabs an Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Flying V and other guitars to blast through Priest anthems like Electric Eye, Painkiller, Hell Bent for Leather, You've Got Another Thing Comin’ and more.

Riff Lords and all Gibson TV shows are streaming for free on Gibson.com and Gibson TV’s official YouTube channel.