Watch Phoebe Bridgers and The Killers perform Runaway Horses live for the first time

Phoebe Bridgers and The Killers released their duet Runaway Horses on the Las Vegas band’s 2021 album Pressure Machine and last night got the chance to perform it live together at the Colours Of Ostrava Fest in the Czech Republic.

The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers introduced the performance, telling fans:

“When we went to record the song, it was right in the middle of Covid and we didn’t see each other, we had masks on, so today was the first time we saw each other without masks and got to hug each other and greet each other and I’m going to welcome out, Phoebe Bridgers, everybody…”

Performing amid the rain, the pair took to the spotlit runway to share vocals, while acoustic guitar duties were handled by guitarist Dave Keuning.

Various fan clips have since emerged, particularly after Bridgers took to Twitter to ask, “ok who got a video of me singing with the killers”.

Pressure Machine is The Killers’ seventh studio album and the first to feature Keuning since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful, after the guitarist left to focus on his solo career. Keuning then joined The Killers in the studio again in early 2021. The band are writing again, though, and debuted a new song, Boy, onstage in Spain at Madcool Festival last week (July 8).