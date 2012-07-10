Photo of the Day: Scott Ian's Guitar From Dimebag Darrell

It's only been a few hours since Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian posted pictures of a guitar made for him by the late, great Dimebag Darrell, but the photos have already gone viral.

"Being in Dallas always reminds me of Darrell. He made me this years ago. 'Nuff said," Ian wrote earlier, before posting two pictures of a special "rebel" guitar featuring a motif honoring Ian's Jewish heritage. Check out the photos below!

Anthrax are currently on the road as part of this year's Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival.