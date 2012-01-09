Photo Gallery: Billy Gibbons Leaves His Mark on Cherry Epiphone SG Special

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top recently visited Guitar World HQ to pose for the January 2012 GW cover photo.

While he was here, he grabbed a silver Sharpie and added some signature Billy Gibbons flare to a brand-new cherry red Epiphone SG Special. His handiwork appears on the entire body of the guitar, and you can check it out in the photo gallery below.

What's even cooler is that the guitar will auctioned by Stars Guitars Auctions. Proceeds will support the Dr. Charles A. Main Scholarship Fund, which benefits Pediatric Cancer Survivors at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. The scholarship program provides financial support to young cancer survivors who'd like to pursue a college degree.

Because of treatments, surgeries and the risk of infection, frequent absences from school are a challenge that cancer patients and survivors often face. Working to earn college tuition is almost impossible in many cases. The Dr. Main Scholarship Fund offers these young survivors the opportunity to achieve their dreams.

Artists that have contributed guitars include Jeff Beck, Green Day, Willie Nelson, Avenged Sevenfold and many others. Add Billy Gibbons to that list!

Check out Stars Guitars right here.

Photos: Damian Fanelli

Damian Fanelli is the online managing editor at Guitar World.