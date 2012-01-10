Photo Gallery: Fender Custom Shop 1958 Relic Stratocaster

This Fender Custom Shop '58 Relic Stratocaster is one of the new arrivals here at Guitar World, along with a beautiful '67 NOS Telecaster.

Here are some photos to tide you over until it makes an appearance in the pages of Guitar World.

From Fender:

Perfected into its current form by 1958, the Stratocaster in that year was poised for greatness and had already found its way into the hands of several legendary artists. As a musically wild new decade loomed on the not-so-distant horizon, the already ahead-of-its-time Stratocaster was ready for anything as the 1950s wound to a rocking ‘n’ rolling close.

The Custom Shop 1958 Relic Stratocaster evokes the first-decade glory of the model, with features including an alder body with a Relic (worn) lacquer finish in distinctive Chocolate Three-Color Sunburst, tinted one-piece maple neck with mid-’50s (10/’56) large V shape, maple fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, Master Design pickups with five-way switching, single-ply parchment pickguard, vintage-style hardware, blonde case and certificate of authenticity.