Trending

Photo Gallery: Guitar World at the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, Part 4

By

Here's yet another photo gallery from the 2013 Winter NAMM show, which took place Thursday, January 24, through Sunday, January 27, in sometimes-sunny Anaheim, California.

More photo galleries will be posted soon, but be sure to check out our other already-posted galleries, which are full of shots of gear, artists and more:

Photo Gallery: Guitar World at the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, Part 1

Photo Gallery: Guitar World at the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, Part 2

Photo Gallery: Guitar World at the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, Part 3

Photo Gallery: Guitar World at the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, Part 4

Photo Gallery: Guitar World at the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, Part 5

Photo Gallery: The Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Roast of Dee Snider.

Thanks for following along with our nonstop NAMM 2013 Twitter feed. Even though the NAMM Show is over, be sure to follow Guitar World on Twitter here.

For NAMM 2013 gear news, check out our dedicated NAMM 2013 page right here.

Photos: Damian Fanelli

Image 1 of 37

Image 2 of 37

Image 3 of 37

Image 4 of 37

Image 5 of 37

Image 6 of 37

Image 7 of 37

Image 8 of 37

Image 9 of 37

Image 10 of 37

Image 11 of 37

Image 12 of 37

Image 13 of 37

Image 14 of 37

Image 15 of 37

Image 16 of 37

Image 17 of 37

Image 18 of 37

Image 19 of 37

Image 20 of 37

Image 21 of 37

Image 22 of 37

Image 23 of 37

Image 24 of 37

Image 25 of 37

Image 26 of 37

Image 27 of 37

Image 28 of 37

Image 29 of 37

Image 30 of 37

Image 31 of 37

Image 32 of 37

Image 33 of 37

Image 34 of 37

Image 35 of 37

Image 36 of 37

Image 37 of 37