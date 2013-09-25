Photo Gallery: Iron Maiden Rock San Bernardino, California

Following a full North American tour last year, heavy metal giants Iron Maiden returned to the US for one final leg of the Maiden England tour.

The final show took place September 13 at the San Manuel Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California.

Maiden belted out classic after classic, and even though it wasn’t an exact recreation of their 1988 Maiden England tour, it was a stellar set list. Given the fact that it’s impossible for them to please everyone, no matter what set list they come up with, no Maiden fan could be disappointed.

Read a full review of the show HERE.

Enjoy photographer Carsten Steinhausen's photos below!

Photo: Carsten Steinhausen