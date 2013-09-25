Photo Gallery: Iron Maiden Rock San Bernardino, California

Following a full North American tour last year, heavy metal giants Iron Maiden returned to the US for one final leg of the Maiden England tour.
The final show took place September 13 at the San Manuel Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California.
Maiden belted out classic after classic, and even though it wasn’t an exact recreation of their 1988 Maiden England tour, it was a stellar set list. Given the fact that it’s impossible for them to please everyone, no matter what set list they come up with, no Maiden fan could be disappointed.
Read a full review of the show HERE.
Enjoy photographer Carsten Steinhausen's photos below!
Photo: Carsten Steinhausen
Image 1 of 27
Image 2 of 27
Image 3 of 27
Image 4 of 27
Image 5 of 27
Image 6 of 27
Image 7 of 27
Image 8 of 27
Image 9 of 27
Image 10 of 27
Image 11 of 27
Image 12 of 27
Image 13 of 27
Image 14 of 27
Image 15 of 27
Image 16 of 27
Image 17 of 27
Image 18 of 27
Image 19 of 27
Image 20 of 27
Image 21 of 27
Image 22 of 27
Image 23 of 27
Image 24 of 27
Image 25 of 27
Image 26 of 27
Image 27 of 27