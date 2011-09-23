Photo Gallery: Revolver Unveil 'The Book of Slipknot,' Launch Slipknot Month

Revolver magazine have just launched their new Slipknot collector's issue, aptly titled "The Book of Slipknot."

On top of that, Revolver has dedicated a month of online programming to the band, and will be rolling out exclusive galleries, interviews and even celebrity columnists' choices for their favorite Slipknot tracks. You can find all of their Slipknot content at this location.

Among the first items posted is a gallery of photos shot during Slipknot's recent "Memorial World Tour," which features photos by Bobbie Tongs that were treated by Slipknot percussionist Clown. You can check out the full gallery here.

All photos by Bobbie Tongs, treatment by M. Shawn Crahan