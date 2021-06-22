Pigtronix expands lineup of looper pedals with Infinity 3, debuts Universal Remote passive digital effects controller

Brooklyn-based boutique pedal brand Pigtronix has unveiled two new-for-2021 offerings – the Infinity 3 looper pedal and Universal Remote digital effects controller.

As the third installment to Pigtronix’s Infinity line, the new-and-improved Infinity 3 seeks to provide powerful, latency-free looping by way of a 24 bit HD recording engine, and boasts up to three hours of recording time on up to 50 loops.

Two stereo loops – selected via footswitches and assigned to dedicated volume controls – can be played in series or parallel, with parameters for record, playback, dub, undo and redo alongside controls for automatic and synchronized playback.

A band of parameters located at the center of the pedal indicate which feature is active through a series of red and green LEDs. Onboard controls include one for splitting the input loop to each channel, and arming all functions for both stereo or individual loops.

In action, the Infinity 3 can also change the rate at which you record, or alter the sample rate of an already recorded loop, giving rise to numerous octave effects.

Its predecessor – the Infinity – made its way onto our round-up for best looper pedals, so Pigtronix’s claims that its latest iteration is “the ultimate tool for writing, rehearsing and performing every style of music” may not be wide of the mark.

Other notable appointments include a MIDI control with the ability to pair the pedal with a DAW, drum machine, or other effects pedals.

Accompanying the latest Pigtronix looper is the Universal Remote – a passive controller that can be used alongside a number of digital effects pedals.

The streamlined, pedalboard-friendly controller features only three knobs and a single 1/4" jack input.

When connected to a digital pedal via a TRS cable, the unit is responsible for three functions: shorting the Tip to Sleeve, shorting the Ring to Sleeve and shorting both Tip and Ring to Sleeve simultaneously.

Check out the video below to see both the Universal Remote and Infinity 3 looper in action together.

The Pigtronix Infinity 3 is available now for $419, while the Universal Remote is available for $79.

For more information, head over to Pigtronix.