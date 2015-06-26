Pigtronix Releases Infinity Looper 2.0 Firmware and New Infinity Website

Pigtronix has announced the release of 2.0 Firmware for its Infinity Looper pedal.

The company also has launched an interactive tutorial and support website for the pedal.

Included in the Infinity 2.0 firmware:

50 presets (up to 100 loops maximum)

Minimum Loop Time - 10ms shortest loop

Alternate Remote Switch options - Stutter, Instant Erase, Vari-speed

MIDI CC overhaul - Complete MIDI control of all functions and parameter selection

Vari-speed - Change pitch of loops by any musical interval over a three octave range

Reverse Playback - Each Loop can be individually toggled between forwards and reverse

Advanced expression pedal mapping - Foot control of Vari-speed, loop aging and loop volume

v"Active" MIDI Tracking - accurately track even the most unstable MIDI clock sources

The new Infinity website features an array of tutorial videos—featuring NYC loop-master Teddy Kumpel (Joe Jackson, Rickie Lee Jones)—that walk users through all the pedal's functions.

An interactive manual allows visitors to contribute questions and add to the knowledge base. In addition, the artist section features inspiring looping videos by a wide range of musicians including Doug Wimbish (Living Colour), Eric Krasno (Lettuce, Soulive), Joseph Arthur, Michael League/Bob Lanzetti (Snarky Puppy), Dick Lövgren (Meshuggah), Julie Slick (Adrian Belew), Evan Marien, Yolanda Charles and others.

You can check out the new website—and learn more about the firmware—right here.