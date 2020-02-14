Pigtronix takes looping to infinity and beyond with the new Infinity 2 pedal

Pigtronix has announced the Infinity 2, a stereo looping effect pedal with two independent loop engines and a host of control options.

The new pedal boasts the same high-fidelity audio and ultra-low-latency looping engine as Pigtronix’s original Infinity Looper.

The dual-loop design allows users to switch between parts during initial recording or while overdubbing. Additionally, the loop not currently in use can be deleted, and a new loop created, without interrupting playback.

According to Pigtronix, nearly all actions occur at the “loop boundary,” which means users can cue an overdub, switch between loops or stop at the end of a loop without having to hit the footswitch at precisely the correct time.

(Image credit: Pigtronix)

Additionally, a push-button switch allows the user to change the functionality of the left footswitch to perform various stop, stutter and octave shift effects. Via a TRS remote jack, the effects can be triggered by an external switch.

Undo/Redo functionality can also be assigned to the left footswitch, allowing players to remove previous overdubs and add them back as desired.

The pedal’s decay knob also offers a wide array of functionality. Set clockwise, the loop layers pile up at full volume, while at counter-clockwise each overdub lasts for one loop cycle. Set anywhere in between, and overdubbing leads to “constantly evolving loop textures that can be instantly snapped back to a previous state using the Undo function.”

The Infinity 2 accepts mono or stereo instruments as well as line-level signals. The dual outputs can be routed for stereo with pass-through and loop audio mixed together, or configured for discrete Wet/Dry operation.

The Infinity 2 Double Looper is available for $199. For more information, head to Pigtronix.