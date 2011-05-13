Pink Floyd Reunion: David Gilmour and Nick Mason Join Roger Waters on Stage in London Last Night

David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Roger Waters -- the three surving members of Pink Floyd -- performed together last night at the London O2 during a stop on Waters' "The Wall" tour.

First Gilmour joined Waters for "Comfortably Numb"; later, Mason joined the band for the finale, "Outside the Wall," making it essentially the second Pink Floyd performance in the past 30 years; the last time was the Live 8 charity concert in 2005, which also featured keyboardist Rick Wright. He passed away in 2009.

Before setting out on tour, Waters hinted that Gilmour would join him on stage at one show. Last night was the night; Gilmour sang and played atop a 30-foot onstage wall. After performing "Outside the Wall,'' Waters thanked the entire band and offered a tribute to Wright.

According to Gilmour's official fan blog: "I should also remind you that tonight is most definitely a one-off ... David is not repeating his special guest performance at a later occasion, I'm sorry to disappoint those of you with fingers crossed and tickets for later shows."

As previously reported, Pink Floyd have announced a major reissue project, with several boxed-set verisons of their albums set for release in September.

Here's some fan-shot video of "Comfortably Numb" from last night: