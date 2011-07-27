Pixies Expand Website, Unveil App

Highly-influential alt rock band the Pixies have recently expanded their official website in dramatic fashion.

The site now includes CD-quality, lossless digital files of the band's entire discography, including complete B-sides, the

Best Of, and official live releases and EPs. The band will also be regularly be posting live shows from the band's extensive archive.

The newly-expanded site also features the complete Pixies' "gigography," which aggregates set lists, fan photos and videos, going back to 1988.

The Pixies also unveiled a new app for both iTunes and Android. The app features a free stream of the Pixies' 1987 "Purple Tape" EP, available again in the U.S. after a 10-year absence. It also offers a free audio download of the band's 2004 Coachella performance, Minotaur artwork from Vaughan Oliver and Simon Larbalestier (who created the original artwork for all five of the band's studio albums), and on-demand streaming of live show videos and archive performances, including the 2005 acoustic Newport Folk Festival show.

As previously reported, the Pixies may in fact begin work on a new album in the near future. Another hint may have been dropped on the new site, which lists the "complete studio discography...so far."