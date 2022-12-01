Plini announces North America headline tour with Jakub Zytecki and Sungazer

Australian electric guitar virtuoso Plini has announced a North America headline tour, with Polish maestro Jakub Żytecki and Brooklyn, NY fusion duo Sungazer – which features YouTuber Adam Neely and drummer Shawn Crowder – in support.

The trek – which will follow a string of 2023 dates in Australia and Europe – will commence Friday, April 28 at Brick By Brick in San Diego, California, making stops in San Fransisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit and more, before wrapping up at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, California on May 27.

In addition to the new tour announcement, Plini has unveiled a new live video for Pan – from 2020’s Impulse Voices – shot at both Sydney’s Factory Theatre and Melbourne’s 170 Russell. Check it out below.

“After a couple of years away from touring, it’s been so much fun getting back into the swing of things and seeing how these new tracks will pan out (pun maybe intended) live,” Plini says. “[I] can’t wait to see what they evolve into over all the tours we have coming up next year.”

For a full list of dates, and to purchase tickets for the upcoming North America spring tour, head to Plini’s official website (opens in new tab).

Earlier this year, Plini teamed up with Strandberg for two new headless signature models, an all-new neck-thru Midnight Black guitar and the Natural-finished NX 6, which overhauled the spec sheet of the guitarist’s flagship signature.

Last month, we told the story of how Plini, Nick Johnston and Horace Bray once teamed up for a masterful live jam that proved the future of progressive guitar is in safe hands.

The fretboard free-for-all – which took place in September, 2017 on Plini's Handmade Cities North America tour – saw the trio join forces for six minutes of all-out progressive shredding.