Plini's new single-cut signature Strandberg has arrived – and it is seriously sleek

Strandberg and Plini have reignited their partnership once more for a new signature guitar, which might just be the prog metal virtuoso’s finest headless electric guitar to date.

Notably, Plini’s aptly named Sälen NX 6 Tremolo Plini Edition is a significant departure – both in terms of tone and aesthetics – from his flagship Boden and subsequent updated models, opting instead for a single-cut design and HS pickup configuration.

Not only that, it’s also the brand’s first-ever Sälen signature model, retaining the core DNA of the lineup’s Sälen Jazz variant while simultaneously introducing some Plini-specific extras.

It marks a significant departure for Plini, who has previously favored the radical double-cut design and dual-humbucker combination of Strandberg’s Boden model.

Here, though, the futuristic T-type opts for an HS setup – the only Sälen model to do so, intriguingly – and swaps out the standard model’s fixed bridge for an EGS Rev 7 tremolo alternative.

As for electronics, two different versions of the model are available. The first features a Strandberg Plini Edition bridge humbucker, while the other drafts in a Suhr SSH+ bridge pickup. As noted by the company, the former – wound by the late Michael Frank – is “slightly warmer yet more balanced”, while the latter is “a more traditional humbucker sound”.

Humbuckers aside, the models are otherwise identical, relying on a Suhr Classic T single-coil in the neck position and a fairly minimalist control layout comprising a three-way switch and a sole volume control.

Since it’s a Strandberg, the Sälen NX 6 Tremolo Plini Edition is all about ergonomics and playability. A contoured and sculpted chambered mahogany body is paired with a carbon fiber-reinforced mahogany neck, which arrives with the brand’s patented EndurNeck profile.

Elsewhere, a 20” radius Richlite fingerboard comes fitted with 24 stainless steel frets and Plini’s 12th fret Moon inlay, with the guitar also flashing a 25”-25.5” multi-scale design.

The guitar’s arrival doesn’t come as much of a surprise, having been spotted during a number of Plini’s recent live shows. It’s also been the subject of numerous social media posts from the guitarist.

What is slightly surprising, though, is the fretboard: the model Plini has been seen playing in the past featured a true temperament fingerboard, and as such fans expected his signature model to arrive similarly spec’d.

According to Strandberg, only one such model exists, and that’s the prototype currently in Plini’s possession. To that end, the brand said there “currently are no plans for a true temperament version of the guitar”, though would reconsider if there is “a good amount of demand for it”.

The non-true temperament Sälen NX 6 Tremolo Plini Edition, which is finished in a stealthy Midnight Black Satin, is available now for $2,695.

In other Strandberg news, it was revealed the headless guitar specialist had been working with multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, who was spotted playing a quirky custom-made five-string model.