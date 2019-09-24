Pluginz’ Fender Jack Rack allows you to, um, hang your keys like a rockstar

Because you can never outfit your home with too many Fender guitar amps, Pluginz has partnered up with the company to create the Fender Jack Rack - a wall-mountable key holder that looks just like the front of a Mini Twin Amp.

The rather realistic-looking holder boasts a finish made of real Fender amplifier materials, including actual amp grill cloth, authentic brushed metal Fender logo and a built-in amp handle.

Want to hang your keys on it? Just 'plug' the keychain (which, of course, looks like an actual jack plug) into one of the four amp inputs.

The Jack Rack comes complete with four custom keychains, each engraved with a Fender 'F' logo, as well as all necessary mounting hardware. The holder itself measures just 8” x 3” x 1.5” and weighs less than a pound.

(Image credit: courtesy of Pluginz)

The Fender Jack Rack is available at Pluginz for $34.99.

And for those whose tastes lean towards more overdriven, '80s metal-inspired tones, the company also offers a Marshall JCM800 version. Sweet.

Now if they could just figure out how to get some tiny tubes in these things…