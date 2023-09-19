"Not for Josh": JHS's Josh Scott is banned from owning this new fuzz/overdrive pedal

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Poison Noises has banned the popular YouTuber and pedal fanatic from owning its new four-knob creation, and he's responding to the trolling in (mostly) good humor

Poison Noises' new Not for Josh pedal (left), Josh Scott
JHS Pedals head honcho Josh Scott is known not only for his own stompbox creations, but for his truly unrivaled knowledge – and collection – of pedals in general. 

For its latest build – a combination fuzz and overdrive pedal – boutique manufacturer Poison Noises elected to poke fun at Scott by theming the four-knob build after him; and explicitly banning him from owning it. 

You heard that right, folks – the pedal is called “Not for Josh,” and boasts a prominent warning that reads, “This pedal (and box) may never be owned, borrowed, or purchased by Josh Scott. He will not have this pedal. He is not gonna survive.” To further cement the point, the pedal also bears Scott's image, with a big red 'X' drawn through it.

To his credit, Scott responded in good humor when surprised on air with the stompbox. Well... mostly. 

“I hate this,” he says with a laugh as a number of his fellow pedal influencers show off their own Not For Josh units in a video about the pedal that was recently posted to JHS's Instagram. “I'm going to freakin' murder somebody...”

Trolling aside, the Not For Josh pedal boasts a quartet of fairly self-explanatory knobs – Drive, Volume, Fuzz, and Blend. On tap, Poison Noises says, is a “perfect blend of wild op-amp fuzz and creamy overdrive that Josh will never know.” Harsh, but more spoils for the rest of us. 

Rest assured, despite Scott's protests, we figure his collection will be just fine. After all, we're talking about the man who got his hands on the first Klon Centaur that was ever put up for sale, not to mention his enormous stable of other pedals – which includes countless vintage, obscure, and largely forgotten stompboxes.

The Poison Noises Not For Josh pedal runs on 9V power, and is available until October 14, in limited quantities, for $179 (unless, of course, you're Josh Scott.)

For more info, visit Poison Noises

