Positive Grid’s Experience Jimi Hendrix pack gives you the keys to the guitar legend’s gear store, in software form

Positive Grid has announced the Experience Jimi Hendrix pack, which will give guitarists access to a host of gear modelled on the guitar’s legend’s own guitars, amps and effects.

Available for Positive Grid’s BIAS FX 2 software and Spark ‘smart’ amps, the new pack has been licensed by the Hendrix estate and the firm says it has been “meticulously recreated from various studio recordings and live performances”.

Included in the pack are emulations of Hendrix’s key effects, including his Dallas-Arbiter Fuzz Face, Uni-Vibe and Echoplex units, as well as Roger Mayer’s spaceship-like Axis Fuzz and the iconic Tone Bender.

Alongside that you’ll find emulations of Hendrix’s Marshall, Fender and Sunn amps, all of which can be chained individually or called up as one of a number of presets, based on the guitarist’s famous tones (for instance, the sounds on Purple Haze or Little Wing).

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Positive Grid’s new Guitar Match feature is put to good use here, too. Essentially, the software transforms your guitar’s signal into one of the Hendrix’s iconic instruments – the painted ’67 Strat used at Monterey Pop, for starters – emulating the tone woods and pickups of each instrument.

The Experience Jimi Hendrix pack will be released on October 14, 2021. Head to Positive Grid for more information.