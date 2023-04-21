NAMM 2023: Hear the tones – and marvel at the size – of Positive Grid’s ultra-portable Spark GO amp

NAMM 2023: Positive Grid is a household name in the world of modeling amps, with its Spark amp fast becoming one of the most innovative and intuitive player-friendly amps on the market.

This year, the Spark lineup grew with the arrival of the Spark GO – an ultra-portable, five-watt guitar and bass modeling amp that doubles as both a travel-friendly Bluetooth speaker and an audio interface.

Small enough to fit in your jacket pocket, the Spark GO offers all the modeling and practice benefits of the wider Spark family that we’ve all come to know, meaning it's compatible with the Spark app to play through countless amp and effects models.

Suitable for acoustic, electric and bass, the Spark GO arrives with a super-sturdy build, and includes a passive radiator and anti-vibration technology that lets it deliver the detailed audio and punchy bass of much larger, more powerful amps.

It’s portability is boosted by a convenient rechargeable battery that lasts up to eight hours at mid-volume and a handy wrist strap for carrying.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Performance-wise, the humble GO comes with 33 amp models and 43 effects pedals that can be combined into any desirable tone setup – and saved to one of the four onboard presets – with a free companion Spark app offering AI-powered practice features for learning and playing.

These features include Auto Chords, Smart Jam – which automatically generates backing tracks – and the ability to capture performances for upload to social media, making it both the perfect practice partner and a handy learning tool that offers pro-sounding amp tones anywhere you play.

The Spark app is also home to a huge tone and gear library – more than 50,000 guitar tones on Positive Grid’s online ToneCloud community can be explored – which can be uploaded for use in the Spark GO.

The Spark GO is available for a $109.

Visit Positive Grid (opens in new tab) for more information.