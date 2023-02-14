Positive Grid joins forces with Zakk Wylde for new Spark Mini "O' Doom" amp

Positive Grid's Spark is, for our money, one of the best guitar amps on the market today, and we're big fans of its smaller sibling, the ultra-portable Spark Mini, too.

Now, Positive Grid has teamed up with Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne – and now Pantera – electric guitar titan Zakk Wylde to create a new, limited-edition version of the Spark Mini.

Limited to 100 units, the "Spark Mini O' Doom," as Positive Grid has affectionately dubbed the practice amp, is hand-signed and numbered by Wylde, and features a custom front grille sporting Black Label Society's trademark “Skully” design.

In celebration of the amp's release, Wylde – with his guitar gear company, Wylde Audio – and Positive Grid have also created five new signature presets. The presets, which emulate "quintessential tones" from Wylde's career, can all be accessed via Positive Grid’s ToneCloud tone-sharing community.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Positive Grid) (Image credit: Positive Grid)

"Holy shit, these things are tiny, But they're loud as hell," Wylde joked in a statement. "These custom BLS Spark Minis look incredible, and they'll look even better on your desk. I've had one on tour with me over the last couple weeks, and it hasn't left my side."

Those interested in purchasing a Positive Grid Spark Mini Zakk Wylde Edition can sign up for the opportunity to do so at Positive Grid's website (opens in new tab). The sign-up period ends on February 28, after which the company will email 100 random entrants a link to purchase the Spark Mini O' Doom.

For those lucky 100 customers, the Wylde Spark Mini will cost $299.

For more info on the amp, visit Positive Grid (opens in new tab).

The Wylde collaboration isn't the first time Positive Grid has created a standalone signature preset collection for the Spark, either.

Last year, the company joined forces with Authentic Hendrix LLC to create Experience Jimi Hendrix for Spark, a collection of highly detailed emulations of six amps and six effects that Hendrix used throughout his career, all of which can be accessed via the Spark app.