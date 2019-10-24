Positive Grid’s Spark is a smart amp and app that "jams along with you"

Positive Grid has unveiled Spark, a combined smart guitar amp and app that uses intelligent technology to allow for practicing and playing millions of songs.

The app enables streaming from Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and other services, and displays and scrolls chords alongside audio playback with controls to slow down or loop difficult passages.

When playing through the amp, the Spark technology will also sense chords, tempo and feel to create a drum and bass accompaniment behind your guitar part.

The amp itself boasts 40 watts of power and two custom-designed speakers, and is loaded with a variety of selectable tube amp models.

There’s also a three-band EQ (bass, mid, treble), mod, delay and reverb effects, tone starter preset programs, a built-in tuner, tap tempo and more.

Other features include the ability to act as a computer recording interface, a voice command option and accessibility to more than 10,000 additional guitar and bass tones via the Spark app.

Positive Grid is offering Spark for $299, with a 'super early bird' special for $179. Estimated delivery is early December.

You can preorder the Spark at Positive Grid.