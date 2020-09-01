Post Malone and Jared Dines have been jamming together

Because these times just seem to get weirder and weirder, Post Malone recently took a break from rocking Nirvana songs and Eric Johnson’s Cliffs of Dover on electric guitar to get together with everyone’s favorite djent-y YouTuber, Jared Dines, and kick out the brutal metal jams.

Dines posted clips from the session, which also included Dragged Under vocalist Tony Cappocchi and rapper Tyla Yaweh, among others, on his Instagram.

In addition to bringing the metal, the two ran through Nirvana’s Breed and, um, Wild Cherry’s Play That Funky Music, with Malone and Dines switching between guitar and drums throughout.

This, of course, is not the first instance of Dines and Malone getting their metal on together.

There was also the time the two were captured screaming along to some Thy Art is Murder, or the moment when Dines so generously gifted Post some sweet Infant Annihilator vinyl.

Isn't that what friends are for?