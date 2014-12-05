Power Pins Bridge Pin System Now Available in New Finishes

Bigrock Engineering and AP International have announced a new line of finishes for the Power Pins Advanced Acoustic Pin System.

Having been available in chrome, black and gold, the line has expanded to include nickel, black nickel, antique silver, antique bronze, satin chrome, satin black and satin gold finishes.

Power Pins are acoustic guitar pins that never need to be removed.

Countless guitarists wander into local music shops trying to replace the stubborn bridge pin they mangled with pliers in a heated moment. Now players can have the option of installing the last bridge pins they’ll ever need—after a quick, easy and completely non-invasive installation, players will find an ease of string replacement found only on electric guitars, leading the string right through the pin.

Even after changing strings, the benefits continue: even the most experienced players will be surprised by increased bridge-to-soundboard contact, amplified and improved tone and resonance, noticeably eased string action due to a shallower string break angle, and protection for the bridge plate from the strings themselves. Whether applied to a modern acoustic guitar or a family heirloom, these pins are the right choice for any player.

For more information, visit apintl.com.