Fender's Prime Day-beating sale has up to 10% off the Ultra range and Squier Contemporary models as well as 20% off many Squier Affinity guitars

The Prime Day guitar deals may not officially kick off until tomorrow - 16 July - but that doesn't mean there aren't opportunities to save already. Fender is cutting through the mix by offering a generous 10% off their spectacular Ultra range as well as 10% off various Squier Contemporary models and 20% off many Squier Affinity guitars and basses.
There's a selection of guitars on offer, from high-end to affordable, and as you'd expect, the sale includes Strats, Teles, and some offsets, too. Elsewhere on the site, you'll find loads of accessories, pedals, and upgrades like electric guitar pickups, guitar straps, guitar bridges, and locking tuners, all with significant discounts.
Fender.com: 10% off Fender Ultra
The American Ultra series is a perfect blend of beauty and functionality. Offering a unique "Modern D" neck profile, Ultra rolled fingerboard edges, and a tapered neck heel for comfortable playing, a 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets, Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, and sculpted rear body contours, these are contemporary guitars for contemporary players.
Fender.com: 10% off Squier Contemporary
The Squier Contemporary series features Squier SQR Atomic humbucking pickups with coil-split options, a roasted maple neck, and a double-locking tremolo by Floyd Rose. It also boasts stealthy black hardware and a sleek painted headstock with chrome logos.
Fender.com: 20% off Squier Affinity
Looking for a super affordable guitar that doesn't compromise on quality? Look no further than the brilliant Squier Affinity series. Featuring everything from Strats to Teles, Starcasters, and Jazz Basses, there's something for everyone here.