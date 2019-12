Anyone's who's ever seen a Primus music video knows that a new video from Claypool, LaLonde and co. is always an event unto itself. (If you've never seen one, go here and educate yourself.) That said, Primus have just debuted a brand new music video for their song "Tragedy's A' Comin'" and you can watch it right here courtesy of IFC.

"Tragedy's A' Comin'" is taken from the band's latest album, Green Naugahyde.

