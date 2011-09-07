Primus Streaming New Album, 'Green Naugahyde,' on South Park's Facebook Page

Primus will release their first studio album in 11 years, Green Naugahyde, on September 13, but in case you can't wait, the album is now streaming in full exclusively at the South Park's Facebook page.

The popular cartoon and Primus have had a long-running relationship, with the band writing/recording the theme song for the show in the late '90s. The stream will be available on South Park Facebook page for two weeks.

Primus will be hitting the road later this month for a fall tour, and you can find full dates here.