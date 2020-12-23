PRS announces a Virtual Launch Party for its 2021 guitar lineup that anyone can attend

Although NAMM 2021 won't be going ahead in its regular format, PRS Guitars intends to continue its annual tradition of releasing its new models of guitars in the New Year, announcing a Virtual Launch Party for January.

The online event – which anyone can attend – will be streamed live on the PRS YouTube channel and will give those watching a first look at the new lineup of electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars.

Director of Marketing Judy Schaefer said that "January has traditionally been a time that we announce new gear – 2021 will be no different."

She goes on to confirm the imminent arrival of "all-new models, updated models", and even teased the return of "a couple past favorites".

As well as getting a glimpse of the new gear, virtual attendees will be treated to a number of special guests and live performances. Currently penciled in for appearances are Mark Tremonti, Zach Myers and Jimmy Herring.

A number of PRS artists, including Magnolia Boulevard, will be performing, as well as several of the new 2021 PRS Pulse musicians, with more to be announced.

The virtual launch party is on January 14 2021 at 7:00pm EST. Visit PRS Guitars for more info and to register for updates on the event.

Despite all the excitement surrounding the new models, we won't be holding our breath for a new-look sunburst Silver Sky any time soon, with John Mayer recently revealing he has no intentions of making one while in conversation with Paul Reed Smith.