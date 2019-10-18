PRS announces limited reissue of the SE One

PRS has announced a limited-edition reissue of the LP Jr-style SE One electric guitar.

The new version features a korina body and wide fat neck, with 25”-scale rosewood fingerboard, plus an SE Soapbar pickup, controlled via a single volume knob.

Two finishes are available: a TV Yellow-esque Vintage Amber and Tobacco Sunburst, both with nickel hardware.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The SE One is available now but, agonizingly, only in Europe, for £599/€689. Please, please, please bring this one back to the USA, PRS!

For more info, see PRS Guitars Europe.