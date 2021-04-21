PRS expands its arsenal of accessories with "stunningly accurate" rechargeable clip-on tuner

PRS has released its Spring collection of merchandise and guitar-related accessories, headlined by an all-new clip-on guitar tuner.

Promising stunning accuracy and an easy-to-operate user experience, the rechargeable guitar tuner flashes the Cooper Hawk bird inlay design – as found on the 12th fret of the brand’s electric guitars – on its LCD screen, which promises visibility in any lighting environment.

More specifically, the tuner is said to achieve 0.5 cent accuracy, and sports a series of other rig-friendly appointments, such as a proprietary PRS no-slip rubber clip and four individual tuning modes, including two needle and two strobe.

The PRS clip-on tuner supports electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, ukuleles and chromatic tuning, and comes with a USB cable for charging purposes.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: PRS) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: PRS) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: PRS) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: PRS)

Elsewhere in the merch drop, PRS announced its entry into the bandana market with the release of its “Traditional” and “Bird Swarm” bandanas, each providing unique colorways and patterns, ranging from the brand’s bird inlay design to geometric, radial markings.

A giant PRS beach towel, boasting a “Birds of Feather” fretboard design was also released, alongside a new line of women’s apparel, which offers two new shirt designs that aim to keep players cool and comfy under stage lights or at outdoor gigs.

The PRS clip-on tuner is available now for $29, while the bandanas and t-shirts list for $9 and $27, respectively. The giant beach towel is priced at $49.

For more information, head over to PRS Accessories.