Emerging artist? PRS Guitars’ 2023 Pulse Artist Program wants to help you

PRS has announced that applications are now open for its 2023 Pulse Artist Program, which supports artists from all over the globe with access to gear, promotion and other benefits.

The program currently supports more than 100 artists drawn from 16 different countries. Those accepted on to the 2023 Pulse Artist program will get discounts on PRS gear, as well as a membership kit with strings, guitar picks, and cables and other accessories. In addition, PRS will select artists for promotion on its editorial platforms and social networks.

“We’re delighted to have developed this ongoing, global program that helps support influential regional players while also helping fans and musicians discover each other,” said Bev Fowler, PRS’ director of artist relations.

“The Class of 2022 Pulse Artists have been busy at work, releasing numerous albums, EP’s and Singles, interviewing with magazines, livestreaming performances and even collaborating with a few Official PRS artists. We look forward to connecting with potential new Pulse Artists and seeing the program continue to help amplify these musicians.”

If you want to put yourself forward for the Pulse Artist Program, you’ll need to apply through your local authorized PRS retailer. Successful participants will be selected by PRS’ in-house Artist Relations team.

PRS has had a busy year on the artist front, releasing the wildly popular SE version of John Mayer’s Silver Sky, the HDRX 50 amp, which is based on Hendrix’s Woodstock head and, last month, setting rumors flying when Myles Kennedy appeared with this mystery T-style PRS.

Head to PRS Guitars (opens in new tab) for more information on the Pulse Artist program.