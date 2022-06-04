PRS Tele-style guitar rumors sparked by mysterious Myles Kennedy model

A post shared by Miriana Lestuzzi (@miriana_lestuzzi) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Even though PRS isn't at NAMM 2022, the company is still grabbing headlines this week, thanks to the appearance of a mysterious PRS model at a recent (June 1) Myles Kennedy show in Hamburg, Germany.

Boasting an unmistakably Tele-style body, the Maryland company's trademark bird inlays, what look to be Narrowfield pickups, and a PRS 3x3 headstock, the guitar was wielded by Kennedy during a performance of the song High.

PRS, of course, is no stranger to putting its own spin on Fender body shapes, having previously teamed up with John Mayer to create the Strat-like Silver Sky, which has gone on to become – following its controversial roll-out in 2018 – one of the best-selling electric guitars in the world.

Kennedy, for his part, has long been a Telecaster aficionado, and used a T-style Joe Riggio build called the Tango for a number of the solos on his most recent solo album, The Ides Of March.

In fact, the Alter Bridge frontman told us in an interview last September, it was a '53 Tele that rekindled his love of the guitar in general.

"I’m really glad I did it [bought the guitar] just because it’s brought me so much happiness and it kinda made me want to play again, to be honest with you," Kennedy said. "I hadn’t really been in love with playing guitar for a long time until I found that instrument."

Of course then, the obvious question is whether the model – which you can see in action from different angles in the videos above – was a one-off PRS custom build for Kennedy, or the prototype of something bigger.

Since its blockbuster launch of the $849, SE version of the aforementioned Silver Sky in January, it's been a quiet few months for PRS, though the company did unveil a stunning limited-edition Private Stock Special Semi-Hollow guitar last month.

Is this mysterious model the anchor of the company's rest-of-2022 and 2023 plans? We'll keep you updated with any more info pertaining to the guitar as we hear of it.

In the meantime, stop by our NAMM 2022 live blog and news hub, for live updates on all the industry's biggest guitar gear launches.