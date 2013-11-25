PureSalem Guitars Introduces Retro-Themed Classic Creep Model

PureSalem Guitars adopts an inspired approach and attitude while honoring the electric guitar’s glorious past.

It‘s simplicity in design. It’s wood, wire and strings. It’s rock and roll — and not rocket science.

“The idea is to put a pick in one hand and a guitar in the other and with a tiny movement rule the world!,” says David Fair of Half Japanese.

PureSalem’s Classic Creep model combines exceptional value, quality construction and components with off-kilter styling. It transports us back to an era when rock was free and memories yet to be made.

All PureSalem guitars are sold direct through the company's website, puresalemguitars.com. The Classic Creep costs $825.

PureSalem is a lefty-run and owned company. All models are available in lefty versions with no additional mark-up. The company was founded in 2012 and launched in September 2013.

For more information, visit puresalemguitars.com.

Tech Specs: