Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New North American Tour Dates

On the heels of the success of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the current iteration of the band, Queen + Adam Lambert, have announced a 23-date North American arena and stadium tour for 2019. The outing, dubbed Rhapsody, runs from mid-July through late August.

Tickets for the Rhapsody tour go on sale to the general public starting December 7 at LiveNation.com, at 10 A.M. local time. Fan Club presales will run from 10 A.M. local time through 10 P.M. local time on Thursday, December 6.

The six-week tour will debut a brand-new production, with Queen working again with the creative partners behind the News Of The World 2017 tour—Ric Lipson of Stufish Entertainment Architects on set design; Rob Sinclair on lighting design; and Sam Pattinson of Treatment Studio behind the video content.

Stated Lipson: “Queen + Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody tour will, once again for them, expand the parameters of what a live music experience can be. This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music.”

Added guitarist Brian May: “This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!"

You can check out all upcoming Queen + Adam Lambert tour dates, below.

Queen + Adam Lambert 2019 'Rhapsody" tour dates:

July 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 4 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Aug. 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Aug. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

