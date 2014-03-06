Queen and Adam Lambert Announce 19-Date North American Summer Tour

Earlier today, Queen and Adam Lambert announced a 19-date North American tour.

The tour will kick off June 19 in Chicago and wind its way to Washington D.C.'s Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 20. You can check out all the announced dates below.

This will be Lambert's first tour with the remaining members of Queen — guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. The trio first performed together on a 2009 edition of American Idol; they later got together in 2011 "The Show Must Go On," "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" at the MTV European Music Awards.

Two years ago, Lambert hooked up with the band for several shows in Europe.

"It was great with Paul [Rodgers], but it came to a natural end," May said at a press conference at New York City's Madison Square Garden. "This happened organically with Adam. People are going to ask whether it's Queen without Freddie. I don't know. We just want to go out there one more time. Adam isn't an imitator. We're going into new territory."

"Adam is the most incredible frontman," Taylor added. "He's a great diva, and I mean that in the best possible way. We need that theatrically."

“I'm completely in awe of the Queen phenomenon,” Lambert said in a statement. “The thought of sharing the stage for a full set in North America is so beautifully surreal. I'm honored to be able to pay my respects to Freddie's memory; he's a personal hero of mine, and I am deeply grateful for the chance to sing such powerful music for fans of this legendary band. I know this tour will be a huge milestone for me, and with the support of Brian, Roger and the rest of the band, I feel like magic will be on display.”

As far as the set list, the band are looking to pull from every corner of Queen's catalog.

"Our biggest problem is having too many hits," May said. "We have a very interesting set design. It's big and daring. We're gonna do it to the max." Lambert said he'd love to perform "Dragon Attack" from The Game. "It's such a cool groove," said the singer.

Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Dates